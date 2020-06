MORGANTOWN W.Va- Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a working structure fire in Monongalia County.

According to Monongalia County 911 Communication Center, first responders was alerted of the fire at 5:45 this morning on Statler Run Road near Morgantown.

At this time there are no injuries being reported.

Multiple Fire Departments responded to the scene including Cassville and Blacksvillle.

Stay with 12 News for further updates on this developing story.