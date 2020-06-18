Crews respond to a structure fire in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Multiple emergency crews responded to a working fire on West Pike Street in Clarksburg Wednesday night.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to reports of a structure fire at 11:20 p.m.

Officials also explained that to their knowledge, the residence is vacant.

The Clarksburg Fire Department and the Harrison County EMS both responded to the scene, there have been no injuries at this time.

There is also no word as to what caused the fire at this time.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.