Crews Respond to a Vehicle Accident in Harrison County

Clarksburg, W. Va- Multiple emergency crews responded to a vehicle crash into a porch of a house in Harrison County.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to reports of the vehicle accident on Williams Ave in Clarksburg at approximately 3:15 A.M. Friday Morning.

The Clarksburg Police Department, Clarksburg Fire Department and the Harrison County EMS all responded to the scene.

According to officials there are no injuries being reported.

