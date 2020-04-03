Live Now
Crews Respond to a Vehicle Accident in Harrison County

Clarksburg, W. Va- Multiple emergency crews responded to a vehicle crash into a porch of a house in Harrison County.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to reports of the vehicle accident on Williams Ave in Clarksburg at approximately 3:15 A.M. Friday Morning.

The Clarksburg Police Department, Clarksburg Fire Department and the Harrison County EMS all responded to the scene.

According to officials there are no injuries being reported.

Stay with 12 News for an update to this developing story.

