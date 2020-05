East View, W. Va- Emergency Crews are currently on scene of a working car fire in Harrison County.

According to the 911 officials, the first responders was alerted of the fire at approximately 3:57 a.m. on Family Drive in East View.

At this time there are no injuries being reported.

The Anmoore, Bridgeport, Stonewood and Nutter Fort Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

