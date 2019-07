Bridgeport, W.Va. – Several fire departments were called to a structure fire at a residence in Harrison County early Sunday morning.

According to Harrison County Emergency officials, the fire started just before 3:00 a.m. on Garden Circle.

The Bridgeport, Shinnston, Nutter Fort and Anmoore fire departments were on scene, along with Anmoore EMS.

Harrison County dispatch said there were people living inside the home, but no injuries were reported.