Crews respond to house fire in Harrison Co.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Crews responded to reports of a working fire in Clarksburg on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials with the Harrison County 911 Center, first responders were alerted to the scene on East Pike Street at approximately 3:43 p.m.

There is no word on the extent of the damages of the home nor if anyone was injured in the fire.

Clarksburg Fire Department and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene. Clarksburg Fire Department is investigating.

