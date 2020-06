Morgantown W. Va- Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a working structure fire in Monongalia County.

According to the Monongalia County 911 Communication Center, first responders were alerted of the fire at on Beechurst Avenue 11:50 Tuesday night in Morgantown.

At this time there are no injuries being reported and the house is considered a total loss.

The Morgantown City Fire Department responded to the scene.

