Image of AC unit submitted by Kaitlyn Gifford.

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – First responders are on scene at the Walmart in Buckhannon due to reports of an AC unit smoking.

According to Buckhannon Mayor, Robbie Skinner, a belt in the AC unit caught fire. He explained that the Buckhannon Fire Department responded to the scene.

At this time there are no reports of any injuries.

