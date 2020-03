FAIRMONT, W.Va – Emergency crews responded to a structure fire early Monday morning in Marion County.

According to 911 officials, the fire broke out at 12:22 on Morgantown Avenue near ‘Domino’s’ in East Fairmont.

Crews from the Fairmont Fire Department, Fairmont Police Department and Marion County Rescue Squad responded to the scene.

The Fairmont Police Department said they believe that the building is abandoned.

No injuries have been reported and the building is considered a total loss.