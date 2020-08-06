Crews respond to structure fire in Fairmont

FAIRMONT W.Va- Emergency crews responded to a structure fire Marion County Thursday morning.

According to the Marion County 911 Communication Center, first responders were alerted of the fire just before 6 a.m. on AFR Drive in Fairmont at the Paper Plant facility.

At this time there are no injuries being reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Winfield, Valley, and Monongah fire departments responded to the scene along with a several other fire departments.

