Crews respond to structure fire in Fairmont

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT W.Va- Emergency crews responded to a structure fire Marion County Thursday morning.

According to the Marion County 911 Communication Center, first responders were alerted of the fire just before 6 a.m. on AFR Drive in Fairmont at the Paper Plant facility.

At this time there are no injuries being reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Winfield, Valley, and Monongah fire departments responded to the scene along with a several other fire departments.

Stay with 12 news as this story develops.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories