Crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County

HEPZIBAH, W.Va. – Multiple emergency crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Walnut Street, early Saturday morning.

Officials said that the fire occurred at approximately 12:02 a.m. that morning.





Spelter, Shinnston, Lumberport and Nutter Fort Fire Departments all responded to the scene, according to Harrison County 911 Officials.

There is no word yet on if the fire has resulted any injuries or what started the fire. However the residential home is being considered as a total loss.

