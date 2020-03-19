Crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County

ARLINGTON, W.Va. – Emergency crews responded to reports of a working structure fire on Arlington Drive in Arlington Thursday evening.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, crews were alerted to reports of a structure fire at an abandoned mobile home at approximately 6:51 p.m.

The Nutterfort, Summit Park, Stonewood and Reynoldville fire departments all responded to the scene, officials said.

There is no update as to the extent of any damages to the property.

