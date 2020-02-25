Crews respond to structure fire in Shinnston

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Crews responded to reports of a working structure fire Monday night on Church Street in Shinnston.

According to officials with the Harrison County 911 Center, first responders were alerted to the scene at approximately 10:49 p.m.

There is no word yet on the extent of the damages at this time nor if any injuries occurred.

Shinnston, Lumberport, Bridgeport, Spelter and Worthington Fire Departments as well as Harrison County EMS all responded to the scene.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

