Crews respond to structure fire in West Milford

WEST MILFORD, W.Va. – Emergency crews responded to the scene of a structure fire in Harrison County on Thursday morning.

According to 911 officials, the fire broke out shortly before 9:30 on Riverdale Road in West Milford. 911 officials confirmed the scene was clear around 10:45 a.m.

Fire crews from Lost Creek, Mount Clare, Nutter Fort and West Milford responded to the scene.

911 officials told 12 News that no injuries have been reported at this time. Additionally, officials said the extent of damage to the building is currently unknown.

