Crews work to battle fire in north Philippi

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Multiple crews have responded to a structure fire at a residence in Philippi.

According to the Barbour County 911 Communications Center, at structure fire was reported on 5th Street in Philippi at about 3:30 p.m.

Prior to crews arriving on scene, the home’s residents were told to evacuate, which they did and there have been no injuries reported as a result of the blaze, comm center officials said.

According to firefighters on scene, the home’s owners “heard a pop in the bathroom,” and made the call; the Philippi Fire Department is ruling it an electrical fire.

Responding to the scene were the Philippi, Belington and Junior fire departments, all of which are still working to control the fire, according to the comm center.

Barbour EMS are also on scene in the event injuries occur and the Philippi Police Department is currently directing traffic in the area, officials said.

City crews have shut down power to the residence in order to prevent the fire from spreading, according to the comm center.