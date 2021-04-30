Damaging winds cause reported fatality near Pendleton County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. – Damaging wind gusts blew up to 60 m.p.h. across north-central West Virginia on Friday.

The higher elevations of north-central West Virginia and mountain Maryland into the eastern panhandle bore the brunt of the strong wind gusts. Unfortunately, according to officials, Friday’s weather turned deadly on the border of one of our mountain counties.

A fallen tree branch fell on a vehicle, killing one person, earlier today just across the border of Pendleton County in Virginia. https://t.co/sESOuHujvN — Dillon Gaudet (@DGaudetWBOY) April 30, 2021

According to the Rockingham County Emergency Manager in Virginia, a large tree branch reportedly fell on a vehicle causing the fatality of an occupant at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

This is the result of damage from a non-thunderstorm wind gust along the Rockingham County, Va.-Pendleton County, W.Va. border.

Gusts were up to 50 to 60 m.p.h. in Grant and Harrison counties throughout the day on Friday, according to the National Weather Service offices in Charleston and Sterling, Va.

Strong wind gusts over 30 m.p.h. caused areas of damage with blown tree branches across all elevations of West Virginia and have caused hundreds of power outages in the mountains of north-central West Virginia and the eastern panhandle.