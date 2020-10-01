Davis and Elkins College takes 2020 commencement ceremony on the road

ELKINS, W.Va. – Since most graduation ceremonies were canceled this spring, Davis and Elkins College took their commencement on the road.

Davis and Elkins (D&E) administrators held a week-long, 11-stop “Journey Tour” bringing a graduation ceremony to 11 cities near many of their students.

D&E President Chris Wood said they had hoped to hold commencement during Homecoming, but the location was less important than the event

“Really the key to a college is the experience and it’s the people that create those relationships, so even though we were not on campus, we took that experience and those relationships with us. That was really the key,” said Wood.

Those ceremonies included masks and social distancing protocols, and Wood and others who traveled self-quarantined and took COVID tests before returning to campus.