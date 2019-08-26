Davis & Elkins College hosts Rise Against Hunger event

ELKINS, W.Va. – On Sunday, Rise Against Hunger was on the Campus of Davis and Elkins College working together bagging meals for those who go hungry and are in need of a meal.

Its estimated that every 10 seconds that at least one person in the world dies from hunger. Representatives from rise from hunger stated that currently there are 820,000,000 people in the world who are food insecure. The meals that the students and volunteers packed up at Davis and Elkins College will go to school feeding programs around the world.

“It is important to give back because being hungry is really one of the things that is hard to overcome in your life and being able to help make sure people don’t have to go hungry is a huge thing. We’re all granted the abilities to come to school, and we have food here, and we have shelter, just something we give back means a lot,” said Richard Davy, Student Body President at Davis and Elkins College.

The student body put a matching donation of $2,000 to Rise Against Hunger and matched any donations from Davis and Elkins faculty members.