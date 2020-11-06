Davis Health System warns of caller ID spoofing in the Elkins area

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Davis Health System is warning residents about a phone scam that uses caller ID spoofing.

“We are aware of several recent incidents where local residents have received a call that appears to be coming from Davis Medical Center. The representative asked the caller about a “debt forgiveness program for their personal credit card,” said Tracy Fath, VP of Marketing and Development.

Officials are advising that if someone receives a suspicious call they should not provide any financial or personal information. Instead, they should hang up. Persons can call a Davis Medical Center Patient Financial Advocate at (304) 637-3125 to find out if the medical center is trying to get in touch with them.

Caller ID spoofing is a manipulation of the caller ID feature that allows a scammer to disguise their true identity. If someone receives one of these calls, they can report it to Davis Medical Center’s Patient Representative at 304.637.3773.