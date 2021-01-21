Davis Medical Center establishes antibody infusion center for COVID-19 patients

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Davis Medical Center has established a dedicated antibody infusion center for patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a press release from officials.

Bamlanivimab is an antibody developed to neutralize the COVID-19 virus and help support an immune system as it fights off COVID-19.

This infusion is meant for patients suffering from mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 and can reduce the need to be hospitalized. The infusion also can only be given with a physician’s order.

Interested individuals should contact their provider to see if they are eligible for the treatment. Anyone wishing to learn more or to reach out to the hospital should click here.