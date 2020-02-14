Davis Medical Center hosts educational heart forum

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis Medical Center in Elkins hosted its heart healthy forum for 2020 as part of Cardiac Rehab Week Thursday evening.

Speakers spoke to the awareness of heart issues and how to prevent an attack. Officials with Davis Medical Center said becoming heart healthy involves lifestyle changes. One of the goals for the forum was to introduce the American Heart Association’s recommendations for 150 minutes of activity per week.

A panel discussion on heart health was held by Dr. Chalak Berzingi of the West Virginia University Heart and Vascular Institute. Statistics show heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women.

“Maintaining heart heath is a very vital importance for having a great quality of life and having longevity. So, it’s important that we take into consideration our diet our lifestyle, and what we do with physical activity and exercise,” said Julie Fleming, Physical Therapist with Davis Medical Center.

The Cardiac Rehab Department is located on the second floor of Davis Medical Center. Nurses and doctors state that they would like to treat anyone with has had a heart attack of coronary artery disease.

“The heart is a muscle and it functions to fuel our entire body. So, just like any other muscle in our body it requires exercise in order to maintain its health,” said Fleming. “And that could include exercises to improve the endurance for its function and, also, for the intensity.”

Davis Medical Center cardiac rehab program offers both a phase one and two rehabilitation. Phase two is a medically monitored program designed for patients following a cardiac event such as open-heart surgery, cardiomyopathy, or congestive heart failure.

Phase three is an outpatient program that offers supervised exercise for patients with cardiovascular disease.