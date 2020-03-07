Daylight Saving Time begins tonight

Clarksburg, W.Va. – Daylight Saving Time begins at 2:00 AM tonight across the Mountain State, so don’t forget to move those clocks and hour ahead.

Though we will be losing an hour of sleep overnight, we will be gaining daylight for our evening hours starting on Sunday.

The sunrise and sunset for Sunday will be pushed back an hour to 7:42 AM and 7:21 PM.

This time of the year also always makes for a great time to check your smoke and fire alarm batteries, replace air conditioning and heating unit filters, and replenish your emergency/storm kits.