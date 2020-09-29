Deckers Creek Rail-Trail to undergo major restoration work

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Major restoration work is being done to the Deckers Creek Rail-Trail that started on September 21 and will continue until the end of October, weather permitting.

According to a press release from the Mon River Trails Conservancy, the work will involve putting a top surface of stone down and compacting it. Trail use will be prohibited in areas where work is being done. However, to limit the inconvenience to the public, the closures will be done in phases.

From September 21-25, the first section closed will be Rock Forge Lane to Breakiron Road at Mellons Chapel – an approximately 2-mile stretch. Starting September 28 through October 2, the next section closed will be Breakiron Road to the first crossing with Greer Limestone, according to the release.

This project is partially funded from the Federal Highway Administration’s Recreational Trails Program and administered by the WV Department of Transportation, Division of Highways.

If safe, the Mon River Trails Conservancy will open the trail over the weekends. The release asked everyone to please find other locations for trail adventure on weekdays and give thanks to the public for their patience.

Trail users can check the status of sections of the trail from the Mon River Trails Conservancy website.