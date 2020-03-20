Del. Mike Caputo speaks about Fairmont Regional Medical Center Closing on Thursday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Regional Medical Center has officially closed its doors and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has raised many scares among residents. Marion county delegates are not done fighting for the hospital.

Delegates Caputo, Angelucci and Longstreth reached out to Jim Justice, hoping he would continue to work hard to at least maintain the building. Caputo said this is probably the greatest health crisis in his life time, and shutting done hospitals in the midst of it is shocking.

“To shutter this place, at this time, in our lives with this crisis looming. Its unconscionable,” said Caputo.

Caputo stressed being prepared for the numbers to reach what medical officials have predicted. If that time comes, all possible healthcare assistance, location and personal need to be readily available.

“We’re going to need every emergency room available and were going to need every hospital bed available, and we have a perfect place right here,” said Caputo. It’s already set up, that has equipment. you know its our hope that he does whatever he has to do to staff this hospital, and have it ready for a potential crisis.”

The final call was called in to the hospital’s emergency room, on Thursday March 19. Followed by a special thank you to all the employees for years of dedication and hard work put in to Marion county.