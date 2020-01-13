Delegate Mike Caputo files to run for W.Va. Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Delegate Mike Caputo (D-Marion) officially filed on January 13 to run for West Virginia Senate, representing North Central West Virginia in District 13.

Caputo announced his intent to run at the Holiday Inn Express in Fairmont on December 3, 2019.

Caputo has served in the House of Delegates for 23 years and was previously the vice president of the United Mine Workers of America’s International District 31.

“It’s official! Today I filed to run to become your next State Senator for North Central West Virginia in District 13,” said Delegate Caputo. “I am very proud of my 23 years of service in this region, and I look forward to being able to continue advocating for working families while working alongside business and labor to take North Central West Virginia to the next level.”

The seat representing Marion and Monongalia counties is being vacated by Senator Roman Prezioso.

“I would be honored to continue to serve the people of Marion and Monongalia counties. Senator Roman Prezioso has done a phenomenal job, and I am ready to continue his work by putting West Virginians first.”

