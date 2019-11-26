Delegate Tim Miley decides not to seek re-election; still plans to work to improve Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- West Virginia house minority leader Tim Miley has decided not to run for re-election in 2020.

Miley said that he made this decision after careful consideration and discussion with his family.

He plans to focus on his law firm in downtown Clarksburg and will continue to work to help West Virginia and Harrison County thrive during the changing political climate.

“I do intend to continue to pay attention because there’s too much at stake and too much riding on the success of West Virginia by ignoring what your local elected officials are doing for you or to you in Charleston. And so I’ll still be paying attention, still be active, still be involved, just not serving in an office and having a title,” said Miley.

Miley also said that he plans to take this opportunity to focus on the drug and homelessness issues within Harrison County.