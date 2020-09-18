Destination West Virginia: Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) – Nestled between the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers, Jefferson County has a lot to offer.

Whether you’re looking to breathe in some fresh mountain air or looking for a relaxing weekend getaway, there’s something for everyone in today’s Destination West Virginia.

Overlooking West Virginia’s Potomac River lies the Bavarian Inn, a cozy getaway with a touch of European elegance.

“It’s a taste of Europe here in West Virginia and in this time of day where it’s difficult to travel, or expensive to get a plane ticket, or you don’t want to get on a plane, you can experience Europe right here in your own backyard,” said Christian Asam, president of the Bavarian Inn.

The Shepherdstown vacation spot is a popular location for outdoor activities, with everything from tennis courts, to biking and hiking. Guests are surrounded by West Virginia’s natural beauty. One of the most well-known features? The inn’s infinity pool.

“It’s called ‘Infinity 101’ because it’s perched 101 feet above the Potomac River and there’s a pool bar there as well, so you can get a cocktail refreshments and watch the river roll by,” Asam said.

The inn, a perfect place to stay while exploring some of Jefferson County’s other natural sites. Taking a ride down to the other side of the tracks is historic Harper’s Ferry. The scenic national park is filled with plenty of nature trails amongst history hidden in the trees.

“Harper’s Ferry is an incredibly important site in our national history. There are six major themes that we talk about at Harper’s Ferry. They are natural heritage, the rocks and rivers that surround us; industry; transportation; John Brown, the Civil War, and African American history,” Isaac Wickenheiser, a Harper’s Ferry park ranger.

Harper’s Ferry is perfect for a day trip to learn more about the area or for a casual afternoon walk.

“This is a unique spot in terms of the amount history that happened here, but also in terms of the natural, scenic beauty,” Wickenheiser said.

Both the Bavarian Inn and Harper’s Ferry have COVID-19 guidelines in place for visitors’ safety.