Destination WV: Heritage Farm Museum and Village

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – In tonight’s “Destination West Virginia,” families across the Mountain State now have a new place to go for some fun.

The Heritage Farm Museum and Village in Huntington has a couple of new additions that will appeal to all ages.

This morning, Thursday, Aug. 27, the Heritage Farm cut the ribbon for the new Appalachian Backyard Adventure Show Center which has a new nature center that’s been in the works for about two years, and a treehouse trek with six bridges.

All of this is to celebrate the natural history of Appalachia.

The Heritage Farm has always celebrated a strong cultural history, but now it has added nature into the mix.

“With this unique time that we’re in, it was a great use of quarantine. I’ll put it that way, because outside wins, and outside should win,” said Audy Perry, executive director of the Heritage Farm.

The nature center is filled with species of native to West Virginia such as reptiles, amphibians and fish.

Visitor John Buckland is a regular and brings his daughter Skylar.

“When we walked in, we were like wow this really neat. When I go to zoos, these are the places I like to come. You can really take your time and learn about one animal individually,” Buckland said.

Buckland’s daughter says the nature center is her new favorite spot.

“I really like it because it has a lot of animals that I like,” Skylar said.

The new treehouse trek also gives families another adventure with its six different bridges, but it depends on what kind of adventure you want.

“Do you want to skitter like a squirrel, you want to climb like a black bear, do you want to tunnel like a groundhog, or do you want to bridge like a human?” Perry said.

While people are up there, they can also be eye-level with birds, squirrels, and other animals of Appalachia.

“At every tree platform up on the trek, there are people to help assist and interpret what you’re seeing around you and same with the nature center. We always have someone in there to tell you about those critters,” said Rebekah Franks, wildlife education director.

The farm is normally open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, but it will be open on Wednesdays to give kids something to do while school is closed, because of COVID-19 cleaning.