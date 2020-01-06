Detroit man gets federal prison sentence for Mon County heroin sales

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Michigan man has been sentenced to a federal prison term for his role in a cocaine and heroin distribution operation in Monongalia County, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced Monday.

Jerel Seahorn, 33 of Detroit, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh to two and a half years behind bars, Powell said.

Jerel Seahorn

Seahorn, also known as “L,” pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Heroin” in August 2019. Seahorn admitted to selling heroin in March 2018 in Monongalia County, according to a news release from Powell’s office. Seahorn was one of six people indicted federally, in June 2019, as a part of the drug ring investigation.

The Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

Seahorn is being held in the Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.