Detroit man gets federal prison sentence for selling drugs in Monongalia County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Michigan has been sentenced for multiple federal drug charges in West Virginia.

Sean Williams, 46 of Detroit, was sentenced Tuesday to more than four years in federal prison for his role in a major drug distribution operation that spanned two states, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Sean Williams

In September, Williams, also known as “Spook,” pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Oxycodone,” 22 counts of “Distribution of Oxycodone,” five counts of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Oxycodone,” and one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base” in September 2019. Williams admitted to distributing the drugs from 2013 to 2017 in Monongalia County and elsewhere.

The Mon Valley Drug and Violent Crime Drug Task Force led the investigation into Williams. The Task Force consists of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, the Morgantown Police Department, the Star City Police Department, the West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia University Police Department, the Granville Police Department, and the Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Williams is being held in the Central Regional Jail, awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley presided over Williams’ sentencing.