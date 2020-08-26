DHHR announces 145 new cases of COVID-19, 8 additional deaths, 115 recovered cases in WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 145 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

A total of 83 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, there have been a total of 409,429 (+6,035) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,540 (+145) total cases and 190 (+3) deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old female from Logan County, an 87-year old female from Ohio County, and a 72-year old female from Mercer County.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR website, there are currently 1,749 (+27) active cases 7,601 (+115) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (33), Berkeley (777), Boone (131), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (501), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (195), Gilmer (18), Grant (138), Greenbrier (99), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (66), Harrison (259), Jackson (194), Jefferson (332), Kanawha (1,281), Lewis (32), Lincoln (111), Logan (454), Marion (212), Marshall (134), Mason (91), McDowell (72), Mercer (284), Mineral (131), Mingo (222), Monongalia (1,072), Monroe (91), Morgan (37), Nicholas (47), Ohio (289), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (136), Putnam (254), Raleigh (331), Randolph (220), Ritchie (3), Roane (25), Summers (18), Taylor (103), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (41), Wayne (232), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (297), Wyoming (55).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.