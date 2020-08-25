DHHR announces 83 new cases of COVID-19, 8 more deaths, 101 new recoveries in WV

CHARLESTON,W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 83 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths in its report on Tuesday.

A total of 40 new cases and two deaths were announced by the DHHR on Monday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, there have been a total of 403,394 (+4,915) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,395 (+83) total cases and 187 (+8) deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 65-year old male from Logan County, a 72-year old female from Logan County, a 72-year old female from Logan County, an 86-year old female from Taylor County, a 73-year old female from Wyoming County, a 92-year old female from Grant County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 51-year old female from Cabell County.

“Please join with me in sending our deepest condolences to these families as they grieve the passing of their loved ones,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy.”

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,722 active cases and 7,486 (+101) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (33), Berkeley (769), Boone (130), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (493), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (188), Gilmer (18), Grant (134), Greenbrier (98), Hampshire (92), Hancock (118), Hardy (66), Harrison (258), Jackson (192), Jefferson (328), Kanawha (1,246), Lewis (32), Lincoln (111), Logan (446), Marion (211), Marshall (134), Mason (86), McDowell (66), Mercer (276), Mineral (131), Mingo (219), Monongalia (1,059), Monroe (79), Morgan (37), Nicholas (44), Ohio (289), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (136), Putnam (252), Raleigh (328), Randolph (221), Ritchie (3), Roane (25), Summers (18), Taylor (100), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (230), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (292), Wyoming (51).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.