WV DHHR confirmed 180 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Sunday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 180 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in its report on Sunday.

The DHHR confirmed 191 new cases and 11 additional deaths on Saturday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Sunday, September 20, there have been a total of 513,967 (+4,813) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 14,054 (+180) total cases and 310 (+2) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Kanawha County and an 81-year old female from Putnam County.

“I ask all West Virginians to do their part to diminish the spread of this virus and prevent further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (44), Berkeley (944), Boone (197), Braxton (10), Brooke (107), Cabell (718), Calhoun (24), Clay (35), Doddridge (18), Fayette (564), Gilmer (27), Grant (152), Greenbrier (120), Hampshire (100), Hancock (141), Hardy (81), Harrison (339), Jackson (247), Jefferson (419), Kanawha (2,297), Lewis (38), Lincoln (155), Logan (572), Marion (254), Marshall (158), Mason (136), McDowell (80), Mercer (399), Mineral (164), Mingo (354), Monongalia (1,876), Monroe (148), Morgan (51), Nicholas (87), Ohio (351), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (149), Putnam (496), Raleigh (472), Randolph (234), Ritchie (10), Roane (49), Summers (41), Taylor (117), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (346), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (348), Wyoming (101).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.