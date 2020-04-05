DHHR confirms 3rd coronavirus related death comes from Sundale Nursing Home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Sunday that the third COVID-19 related death comes from a resident at Sundale Nursing home.

According to the DHHR, a 76-year-old male with underlying conditions died due to the virus. DHHR officials explained that the male was associated with Sundale Long Term Care and, officials explained, to protect privacy of the patient and their family, no other information will be released. There is no word yet as to if this death was related to the individual who was thought to be dead previously.

The DHHR also announced that as of 10 a.m. Sunday, 42 new cases of COVID-19 had confirmed in the state, making the total positive case count 324. At this time 8,838 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 324 positive, 8,514 negative and three deaths.

The DHHR explained that it is the official reporting agency for the state and it then gives the official numbers to the CDC, so that it may track the numbers nationally.

Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases, but underreports the total number of individuals tested due to the fact that not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results, according to the DHHR.

DHHR CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (54), Cabell (5), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (24), Jackson (14), Jefferson (21), Kanawha (51), Logan (5), Marion (14), Marshall (5), Mason (4), Mercer (3), Mineral (2), Monongalia (49), Morgan (3), Ohio (18), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (5), Putnam (6), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (10).

The DHHR explained that as surveillance continues at the local health department level, some cases may turn out to be that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state due to some individuals crossing the state border to be tested.

12 News reached out to Sundale officials after receiving the DHHR’s report, at this time there was no one available to give a statement. Stay with us as we will continue to follow this developing story.