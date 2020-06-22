DHHR confirms 9 new cases in Monday morning report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed nine new cases of the coronavirus in its Monday morning report.

The DHHR reported that as of 10 a.m., on June 22, 2020, there have been 151,113 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,552 total cases and 89 deaths.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently, 782 active cases and 1,681 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (13/0), Berkeley (415/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (81/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (58/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (51/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (211/5), Kanawha (260/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (51/2), Mingo (11/3), Monongalia (140/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (72/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (48/15), Putnam (43/1), Raleigh (33/1), Randolph (150/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (12/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (7/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Boone and Preston counties in this report.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.