DHHR reports 61 new cases in Sunday morning update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced 61 new cases in its Sunday morning report.

The DHHR reported that as of 10 a.m., on July 19, 2020, there have been 229,368 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,983 total cases and 100 deaths.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are 1,486 active cases and 3,336 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (25/0), Berkeley (547/19), Boone (57/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (39/1), Cabell (221/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (15/0), Fayette (100/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (76/0), Hampshire (48/0), Hancock (55/4), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (137/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (267/5), Kanawha (509/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (20/0), Logan (43/0), Marion (132/3), Marshall (80/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (72/0), Mineral (71/2), Mingo (51/2), Monongalia (712/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (20/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (177/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (90/25), Putnam (111/1), Raleigh (92/3), Randolph (196/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (29/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (149/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (195/10), Wyoming (7/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Cabell, Fayette, Lincoln, Mason, Nicholas, and Summers counties in this report.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.