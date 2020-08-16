DHHR reports additional 107 cases in its Sunday update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting an increase of 107 new cases of coronavirus in its Sunday update.

The DHHR reports as of 10 a.m., on Aug. 16, there have been 355,168 (+5,092) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,564 (+107) total cases and 160 deaths, according to a press release.

According to the DHHR’s dashboard, there are currently 1,973 active cases and 6,298 recoveries. This data has not been updated to reflect the weekend numbers at this time and was last updated on the DHHR’s dashboard on Friday, August 14.

Listed below are the total numbers of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (734), Boone (118), Braxton (8), Brooke (76), Cabell (450), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (170), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (88), Hancock (113), Hardy (63), Harrison (248), Jackson (168), Jefferson (305), Kanawha (1,080), Lewis (28), Lincoln (108), Logan (356), Marion (199), Marshall (130), Mason (73), McDowell (67), Mercer (240), Mineral (127), Mingo (201), Monongalia (989), Monroe (20), Morgan (33), Nicholas (39), Ohio (279), Pendleton (43), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (130), Putnam (218), Raleigh (297), Randolph (214), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (19), Taylor (74), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (221), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (283), Wyoming (47).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Wetzel County in this report.

The release explained that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR.

On Aug. 12, the DHHR announced that both confirmed and probable deaths will be reported on the dashboard, per CDC guidelines. Probable deaths are defined as decedents who had no known positive laboratory test for COVID-19 but whose death certificates list COVID-19 as a cause of death or contributing factor, or decedents who were symptomatic and had a known exposure to COVID-19.

Data is published daily at 10 a.m. on the dashboard.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.