DHHR reports that positive case numbers climb to 282, adding 45 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced on Saturday that it has confirmed 45 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were ones that have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 282.

According to the DHHR, as of April 4, 2020, at 10 a.m., 7,686 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 282 positive, 7,404 negative and two deaths.

DHHR officials explained in a release that it is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) so that numbers can be measured across the nation.

DHHR explained that medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. Data in the daily reports, DHHR officials explained, includes all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested, as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results, according to the release.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (49), Cabell (5), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (19), Jackson (13), Jefferson (17), Kanawha (48), Logan (5), Marion (13), Marshall (4), Mason (4), Mercer (3), Mineral (2), Monongalia (40), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (5), Putnam (5), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (7).

As case surveillance continues, DHHR officials explained, at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual may have crossed the state border to be tested.

The DHHR recently announced a new dashboard for its website with West Virginia-specific data and other information. Officials stated that the dashboard will be updated daily around 10 a.m. and a Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found by clicking here.