Director of a movie filmed in West Virginia sits down to talk about his movie and career

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A movie filmed in Marion County and directed by a West Virginian is getting a lot of attention.

Feast of Seven Fishes is about an Italian American family that is getting ready for Christmas. The movie’s director and writer Bob Tinnell sat down in the WBOY studio for a one on one interview with Larmie Sanyon.

Tinell said that he got the chance to film all over Marion County, even at his grandparent’s house, which is something he never could’ve imagined.

Those interested can view the entire interview below.