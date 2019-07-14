Disabled American Veterans hosts “ThundeRRR in the Park”

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Saturday, a motorcycle show and concert benefit was held at Palatine Park in Fairmont to support Disabled American Veterans organization.

Crowds filled the park to partake in the festivities and to honor the veterans showing encouragement for their sacrifice. Organizers said that it’s not only important for the veterans, but the benefit also helps residents take pride in the community. Food vendors also set up in the parking lot offering plenty of carnival style foods for attendees.

“I am very proud of these guys, they’re all volunteer and every dime that goes to them goes to the veterans. So, there are more organizations that I can even count. I am not going to start naming them because I’d miss somebody, but thanks to everybody that’s out here today supporting the veterans,” said John Provins, Events Coordinator for Marion County Parks and Recreation.

The evening concluded with local bands Cult of Conspiracy, Stevie Lewis and Friends, and the Johnny Freak Band performing on stage. Organizers stated Palatine Park is attracting people from two or three counties away to attend events held in the park.