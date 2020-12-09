Doctoral students at West Virginia University will soon be able to teach courses at West Virginia Wesleyan College

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia University has announced a new partnership with West Virginia Wesleyan College starting next month.

WVU doctoral students will have the opportunity to teach college-level classes at Wesleyan for the upcoming semester.

Wesleyan staff said the program is a win-win for both schools: the doctoral students get firsthand experience, and Wesleyan gets a more diverse community with people well-prepared to teach those classes.

“They’re absolutely qualified by the standards of our accreditors, so they are highly qualified individuals, and again, I want to go back to the idea that they’re going to be mentored by West Virginia Wesleyan faculty directly,” said WVWC Dean of the Faculty James Moore.

WVU students teaching at Wesleyan will only have their dissertations remaining before they receive their degrees.