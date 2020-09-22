Documents: Officer named in a federal lawsuit on leave from Westover Police Department

WESTOVER, W.Va. — One of the police officers named in a federal civil rights lawsuit is on a leave of absence from the Westover Police Department.

Documents obtained by 12 News show officer Aaron Dalton is on leave, but do not explain why or whether it is related to that lawsuit.

Officer Dalton is one of two officers named in a lawsuit filed in July by Andre Howton. The suit alleges Officers Zachary Fecsko and Aaron Dalton violated Howton’s civil rights by beating him during a domestic call. Former Police Chief Richard Panico is also named in that lawsuit. 12 News first reported Chief Panico’s resignation earlier this month.

Those same records show Officer Feckso is still on the force.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to provide you the latest information about this developing story.