Doddridge Co. Commission awards bid to demolish old opera house and sheriff’s department building

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Doddridge County Commission has accepted a bid for the demolition of two buildings in West Union.

According to Doddridge County Commission president Ronnie Travis Empire Builders will begin demolition on the old Opera House and the old sheriff’s department building.

Travis said that demolition will begin soon, and Thrasher Engineering is on site, developing plans for a replacement annex building.

Although, many wanted to see the opera building saved, Travis said the cost of restoring the structure would not be the best use of taxpayer money.