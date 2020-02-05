Doddridge County Commission declares county a Second Amendment sanctuary

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Doddridge County Commission passed a resolution naming the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.

The commission passed the resolution during its regular meeting Tuesday morning. Commissioners said the move will honor the sacrifices by Doddridge County veterans who defended American rights.

Commissioner Shawn Glaspell said guns have been a part of the county’s culture for decades.

“Guns have been a big part of most people’s lives in Doddridge for generations, so we just want people to understand that we show support for our Second Amendment,” Glaspell said.

Glaspell explained that the measure only serves to clarify support for Second Amendment rights, and does not make any claims about enforcement in the county.