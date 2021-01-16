Doddridge County holds levy election

WEST UNION, W.Va.-Citizens of Doddridge County cast their ballots on Saturday for the levy election.

The levy, which has been in place since 1987, would provide funding for several of the county’s organizations, including the Health Department, the Parks Department and the WVU Extension Office.

One of the biggest places that would benefit from receiving these funds is the Doddridge County Public Library, which pays its employees and gets 97 percent of its budget from the money from the levy.

“Without it, we wouldn’t be able to stay open as many hours as we do, we wouldn’t be able to purchase as many books, we wouldn’t be able to do as many programs. We’re a huge programming library,” said library director Victoria Gains.

The levy was put forth by county commission.