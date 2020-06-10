Doddridge County Humane Society seeking homes for new barn cats during pandemic

SALEM, W.Va.- The Doddridge County Humane Society has just taken in four new barn cats looking for new homes, each with unique personalities.

Patty, a playful new mom just separated from her kittens, Giselle, a Persian cat whose owner recently passed away and is looking for someone who can be patient while she opens up to them.

Then there are Blackie and Tom, who like to be outdoors as well as indoors and love people, other animals and attention.

Patty

Giselle

Blackie

Tom

“These are great cats, so if someone just gives them a chance, they would be a great accompaniment to your home,” said shelter volunteer Nannette McDonald.

The shelter is still operating by appointment only for now in order to prevent any possible spread of COVID-19.

“We are still doing that. We just don’t want a lot of people coming in at the same time to protect the animals and the other people that are coming in,” said McDonald.

Animals are also receiving all proper medical procedures and care before adoption to ensure that they are healthy.

“Everybody that goes is going to be spayed or neutered, they all have their shots and they are all feline leukemia negative,” said McDonald.

To learn more about how to make donations to the shelter, call 304-782-4900.