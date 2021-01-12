Doddridge County prepares to transition back to in-person learning

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County is planning to transition back to in-person learning beginning next week.

Starting on January 19, elementary school students will begin attending school four days a week. On February 15, they will go back to five days a week of in-person schooling.

Middle and high schoolers will return to in-person learning twice a week, two grades per-day, until February, when everyone will return four days a week.

Superintendent Adam Cheeseman said that he is thankful for all of the county’s staff members who have worked so hard during virtual learning and have been so willing to help out when needed.

“I cannot say enough how proud I am of our teachers and of our service personnel. They want these kids back. They truly do. They want to do it in a safe way, though, and I honor that, and I stand with that,” said Cheeseman.

By the February 15 returning point, most of the Doddridge County school system’s staff will have been able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.