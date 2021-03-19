Doddridge County woman selling homemade candy to help pay for mother’s cancer treatment

WEST UNION, W.Va. – A local woman is raising money for her mother’s medical care with a heartfelt fundraiser.

Sheena McCormick’s mother, Kimberly Doak, was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 lung cancer. McCormick is currently using one of her hobbies to help pay for medical expenses.

57-year-old Doak is preparing to undergo two different types of chemotherapy as part of her treatment.

“This will go on for like, three months and then radiation afterwards. They’re unsure whether it’ll cure it, but they’re hoping it’ll manage it,” said McCormick.

While some equipment related to the treatments is covered, additional purchases need to be made. McCormick is selling homemade Easter candy outside the Shop N Save in West Union and inviting people to make donations to help do this. She also plans to set up at the Shell station in West Union on the weekend of March 26.







“She has Medicaid, but not always do they pay for everything like oxygen concentrators; I had to pay $2,300 for that. A bedside table, that was another couple hundred dollars. She’s on disability and low income,” said McCormick.

Also, McCormick is willing to ship candy orders and lung cancer awareness t-shirts to anyone who wants to place an order by phone. She said that she is thankful for all the well wishes from the community so far and will send out as many orders as needed.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who has already supported and anyone that is willing to donate or support. My phone number is 304-871-1759, as well as the GoFundMe. Feel free to call or text to place orders to donate,” said McCormick.

In addition to text or phone, McCormick also has a GoFundMe page where donations can be made.