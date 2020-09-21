DOH announces an I-79 bridge lane closure in Monongalia County

UPDATE (9/21/20 4:20 p.m.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Officials have confirmed that the cause of yesterday’s bridge shutdown on I-79 in Monongalia County was an issue with an expansion joint on the bridge.

Officials said that I-79 Northbound was closed for hours on Sunday due to a problem with an expansion join on the Corporal Thomas Bennett Bridge. Officials said this was an emergency repair and additional repairs will begin on Tueaday.

ORIGINAL (9/21/20 3:06 p.m.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) released information regarding a bridge closure on I-79 in Monongalia County on Sunday.

Officials with the DOH explained that the passing lane will be closed on the Uffington Bridge on I-79 at Mile Marker 149, just above the I-68 and I-79 interchange. The passing lane closure will last from September 22 through September 28.

According to the release, the purpose of the closure is to complete repair work on the Uffington Bridge. Officials are urging drivers to take caution when driving through the area and plan ahead to expect delays and traffic.

The DOH also explained that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the schedule of the project.