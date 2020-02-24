DOH begins working on installing lights along Monongahela Blvd

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways has begun working along Monongalia Blvd. in Morgantown to install lights to the side of the roadway.

The work is being done between 8th Street and Patterson Drive. It was initially slated to begin February 17 but was since pushed back.

According to a WVDOH press release, most of the road work will be done behind the shoulder but adds that there is the possibility of occasional right lane closures.

Drivers are told to expect delays and to plan ahead by allowing additional time for when taking the route.

There has been no update on how long the project will take. 12 News reached out to WVDOH but have not received a response at time. We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.